Donadoni: ‘Destro must work’

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni says forward Mattia Destro must work in order to become a Bologna first-team regular again.

The former Roma man has failed to find the net and started just four matches so far this season.

And during an interview with TMW Radio, his Coach said the 26-year-old’s performances had been too inconsistent to warrant selection.

“That question is first and foremost to him,” Donadoni said. “He is a boy with enormous potential, but who is not having consistency in his performances.

“Only through work can he come through it.”

The former Italy boss expressed his regret at winger Federico Di Francesco’s ligament injury, sustained in the weekend’s defeat to Crotone.

“He is an important boy, I’m sorry about it.

“Hopefully I can get him back soon, I don’t think the time will be too long.”

Bologna have now lost their last four Serie A matches but Donadoni is convinced an improvement in form is just around the corner.

“In the last two weeks we haven’t got any points.

“However, we did deserve some on the basis of our performances.

“But you need to win matches and sometimes you need a certain malice that is aside from your technical capabilities.

“We need to improve and that gives us confidence for the future.”

