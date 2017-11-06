Juric linked with Hajduk Split

By Football Italia staff

Recently sacked Genoa Coach Ivan Juric is being linked with an immediate return to work at Hajduk Split.

The Croatian tactician lost his job with the Griffone after a 2-0 Derby della Lanterna defeat to Sampdoria on Saturday evening.

It proved to be the final straw for the Rossoblu hierarchy, who had seen their side take just six points from 12 Serie A matches so far this season.

However, the 42-year-old is now said to be a leading contender to replace Joan Carrillo, who was sacked by Hajduk following their 3-2 Croatian First Division loss to Rudes.

Juric, who was born in Split, began his senior playing career with Hajduk in 1993 before moving to Spanish side Sevilla four years later.

