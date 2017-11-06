‘La Dea doing what was expected’

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta’s Andrea Masiello believes his side are doing what was expected of them at the start of the season.

La Dea sit in tenth place in Serie A after four wins, four draws and four defeats from their 12 matches played so far this campaign.

They also stand on the verge of qualification from the group stage of the Europa League.

“We were hoping for something more, we have lost silly points having had games under control,” defender Masiello told TMW Radio.

“Generally we are doing what was predicted for us. We are close to the top seven and in the Europa League we are getting great satisfaction.

“After the draw we were worried, but we are showing we are a tough team.”

Masiello was asked who he thought would be Atalanta’s main rivals as they look to make it back-to-back European qualifications this season.

“There are a lot, Sampdoria are flying high. Then, there is also Torino and Fiorentina.

“We are an ambitious team, we want to do as well as we can and continue with Gasperini’s cycle.”

Masiello also praised teammate and Slovenian international Josip Ilicic, who joined the club over the summer.

“He has European experience, he is an important player for us and has great talent.

“He is really helping us and hopefully he carries on and helps us make a step up in quality.”

