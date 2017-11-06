Zamanga praise for Dea ownership

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta sporting director Gabriele Zamanga heaps praise on the Bergamo club’s owners, the Percassi family.

La Dea have been a permanent fixture in Serie A since the return of Antonio Percassi as club President in 2010, while they secured a historic qualification for the Europa League last season after finishing fourth in the League.

“Bergamo is pushing us. We have a strong ownership,” Zamanga said during an interview with TMW Radio.

“They are courageous and serious and are showing their love for the black and blue colours.

“Since the Percassi family took the reins at Atalanta, our Serie A status has always been maintained and every year they look to raise the bar.”

Zamanga was asked for his thoughts on Atalanta’s next game after the international break, a trip to unbeaten Inter.

“In Italy there are no games you can take for granted. It is hard for everyone.

“We saw it yesterday when SPAL came and put in that performance in Bergamo.

“Against Inter we will try to go toe to toe with them, nothing is impossible.”

