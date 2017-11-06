NEWS
Monday November 6 2017
Badelj out of Croatia play-off
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina’s Milan Badelj misses out on Croatia’s World Cup play-off matches against Greece with a thigh strain.

The midfielder played 75 minutes of the Viola’s 4-2 home defeat by Roma in Serie A yesterday, before being replaced by Carlos Sanchez.

However, he picked up an injury which has ruled him out of his country’s upcoming double header with the Greeks.

The news was confirmed this evening by a tweet posted on the Croatian Football Federation's official feed.

As such, the 28-year-old will return to his club side in order to begin his recovery.

