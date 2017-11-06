Caceres misses Uruguay double header

By Football Italia staff

Verona’s Martin Caceres has not joined up with the Uruguay squad for their friendlies with Poland and Austria after picking up an injury.

The 30-year-old was substituted after 55 minutes of the Scaligeri’s 2-1 defeat at Cagliari yesterday, with scans later revealing he had sustained fatigue in a thigh muscle.

As such, it was decided that the defender would remain with his club side in order to recover during the international break.

Uruguay secured their place at next summer’s World Cup in Russia after finishing second in South America’s qualification group.

