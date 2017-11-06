‘SPAL are doing well, but…’

By Football Italia staff

SPAL general director Andrea Gazzoli praises the club’s start to life in Serie A but thinks they have deserved more points.

The Biancazzurri, playing in the top flight this season for the first time in 49 years, have taken nine points from their first 12 games of the campaign to sit sixteenth in the table.

“We have done well in the opening matches,” Gazzoli told TMW Radio.

“But we haven’t taken as many points as we have deserved.

“In the last two matches, we have been more solid and managed to get four points.

“We’ve committed fewer errors around our goal and created four or five chances in every match.

“We can compete, we are in the battle.”

