‘VAR needs time’

By Football Italia staff

Referee Paolo Mazzoleni praises the introduction of VAR into Serie A but admits it will take time to perfect.

One of the key talking points of the Italian domestic season so far has been the implementation of video technology to assist referees when making important decisions.

“A lot has changed with the introduction of this instrument,” Mazzoleni admitted.

“The referees are accepting it with a spirit of open-mindedness. We are making ourselves ready.

“It’s an important project. We need to work on it and experiment, it will bring great benefit to football.”

VAR has not been without its share of criticism, with one of the main arguments levelled against it being the time taken for referees to consult with the technology before reaching their decisions.

“It will definitely need time, reducing the time taken to make decisions is one of the things to perfect.

“But there are already good things coming out of it, starting with more correct decisions being made.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.