Mandzukic cleared for Croatia

By Football Italia staff

Mario Mandzukic has been cleared to play for Croatia against Greece after tests showed he did not sustain an injury playing for Juventus.

The forward only played the final 12 minutes of the Old Lady's 2-1 Serie A victory over Benevento yesterday, replacing Douglas Costa in the 78th minute.

However, it was feared that he had picked up a thigh injury during that time and he underwent medical examination to determine whether there was a problem.

To the relief of his club and country, it has been confirmed that Mandzukic is fit enough to remain on international duty as Croatia prepare for their crucial World Cup play-off double header.

In spite of the welcome news, the Croatian Football Federation have announced that the 31-year-old will follow an individual training schedule as a precautionary measure.

