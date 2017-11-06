Nianggolan won’t discuss Scudetto

Radja Nianggolan refuses to discuss Roma’s chances of winning the Scudetto, insisting his side must focus.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s team have won nine of their 11 matches so far this season in Serie A.

However, during an interview with Sky Sport, the Belgian midfielder would not be drawn on the Giallorossi’s chances of winning just their third Italian League title.

“I don’t want to talk about the Scudetto,” Nianggolan said. “We are on a good path, we need to stay focused.”

The 29-year-old paid tribute to former Sassuolo boss Di Francesco, who has made a storming start to life at Roma since joining over the summer.

“Di Francesco makes everyone feel important, even those who play less give more because they know their chance will come.

”We are ready and we are showing we are all on the same page. You can see that.”

Nianggolan is back in the Belgium squad for their friendlies with Mexico and Japan after not featuring since March.

“I am happy but now let’s see how it goes. It was a difficult moment, I’m hoping to keep my place.”

