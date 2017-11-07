Inter in for Pastore

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain’s Javier Pastore, possible in a Joao Mario exchange.

The Nerazzurri have made a good start to the season, and despite Financial Fair Play it’s thought they will make some investments in January.

Ramires is widely expected to join on loan from Jiangsu Suning, as both clubs are owned by Suning Group.

The midfielder is currently struggling with a medial collateral ligament injury, but he should be ready to return in three weeks.

According to Corriere dello Sport, he could arrive in Milan during December to give himself time to get up to speed ahead of the January transfer window, when he can be registered with the Lega Serie A.

The newspaper also reports that technical advisor Walter Sabatini and sporting director Piero Ausilio are “crazy” about Pastore.

Coach Luciano Spalletti wants a trequartista, and the Beneamata hierarchy believe he fits the bill perfectly.

It’s thought he could arrive in a swap with Joao Mario, one which would likely see both players move on an initial loan deal.

PSG sporting director Henrique Antero is believed to be a fan of Joao Mario, who has made just three Serie A starts under Spalletti.

