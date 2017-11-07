Toni: ‘My Roma regret’

By Football Italia staff

Luca Toni admits “the regret of my career” was spending just six months with Roma.

The former striker spent the second half of the 2009-10 season on loan with the Giallorossi, having been frozen out by Bayern Munich.

He scored five goals in 15 Serie A games, but in discussing this season’s Scudetto race the World Cup winner admits he regrets spending such a short time in the capital.

“Seeing five teams within five points in Serie A is a great thing,” Toni said on TeleRadioStereo.

“Napoli and Roma have grown and Juve aren’t killing them, so I think it’ll be nice. It’s a beautiful league because it’s balanced.

“If Juve have lost something, then I think Roma, Napoli and Inter can fight for the Scudetto.

“Winning in Rome and Naples is a bit more difficult in Turin, because they’re very passionate fans, but that also makes it beautiful.

“[Roma Coach Eusebio] Di Francesco is doing a great job after [Luciano] Spalletti, it would be nice if they could be fighting for the Scudetto at the end of the year.

“I had six really intense months in the capital, it was the regret of my career. I experience something magical at Roma.”

