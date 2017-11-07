Guidetti: ‘Play-off depends on mistakes’

Sweden striker John Guidetti believes “the winner will be whoever makes fewer mistakes” in the play-off with Italy.

The Azzurri face the Scandinavian nation on Friday and Monday, in a two-legged tie to reach the World Cup in Russia next summer.

Guidetti, whose grandfather was from Ferrara and gave him his Italian second name, is in the Swedish squad and discussed the tie with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“They’ll be two great matches which you don’t want to lose,” the Celta Vigo striker said.

“Friends Arena will be full, 50,000 people, and it’ll be the same at San Siro. I played there once with Celtic and it’s a magnificent stadium.

“It’s as though the World Cup has already begun. One team will get to continue, for the other it’s all over.

“Football is the most beautiful sport in the world, because anything can happen. We’ve seen that so many times that surprises have almost become normal.

“Obviously Italy are favourites, of the four teams we could get they’re the worst to face but I think the opposite is true too: they wouldn’t have wanted to play us.

“We have respect for a great team, but fear isn’t the right word to describe our mood.

“We came out alive from a hard group with the Netherlands and France, we believe in ourselves and we’re convinced we can do it. At the European Championships we only lost 1-0 with a late goal.

“Italy are always Italy, they have a strong defence and a well-defined style of play.

“They don’t want to give any space and sometimes you get chances against big teams who want to attack and get caught out. But it’s also tough to score goals against Sweden.

“The winner will be whoever makes fewer mistakes. That’s not a truism, just think of the game in France [at Euro 2016], it just took a slip from one of our players and it went from 0-0 to an Italy win.

“It’s clear that this is a special match for me. I have Italian blood, we have a house in Rome and my grandfather is buried in Ferrara and we go to see him every now and then.

“The first team I supported as a child was Lazio, the first game I saw live was Lazio-Bologna with [Sven-Goran] Eriksson as the Coach in the year they won the Scudetto.

“The first World Cup I watched on TV was France ’98, and since Sweden weren’t there I talked about [Roberto] Baggio and [Christian] Vieri, my idols as an adolescent.

“That said, I’m very proud and happy to play for Sweden. Facing my second country is exciting, but my heart is yellow and blue.

“I played for all the Swedish youth teams, no-one from Italy ever contacted me but I don’t think it would have made a difference.

“I like Italy, but I love Sweden.”

