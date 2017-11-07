Pirlo could return to Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo could reportedly return to Juventus as an ambassador, or take a role with the Italy squad.

The legendary midfielder officially announced his retirement yesterday, having played his final match on Sunday night for New York City FC against Columbus Crew.

According to La Repubblica, Pirlo will now have a period of rest after which he’s almost certain to return to Italy.

The newspaper believes there’s an offer on the table from Juventus to act as a club ambassador, playing for the Juventus Legends team overseen by David Trezeguet.

However, the FIGC have also offered Pirlo the chance to accompany the Italy team to the World Cup, assuming they beat Sweden in the play-off.

Antonio Conte is also a big admirer of Pirlo and could offer him a place on his coaching staff, but it’s not clear if he’ll still be at Chelsea for next season.

