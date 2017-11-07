NEWS
Tuesday November 7 2017
Pirlo could return to Juventus
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo could reportedly return to Juventus as an ambassador, or take a role with the Italy squad.

The legendary midfielder officially announced his retirement yesterday, having played his final match on Sunday night for New York City FC against Columbus Crew.

According to La Repubblica, Pirlo will now have a period of rest after which he’s almost certain to return to Italy.

The newspaper believes there’s an offer on the table from Juventus to act as a club ambassador, playing for the Juventus Legends team overseen by David Trezeguet.

However, the FIGC have also offered Pirlo the chance to accompany the Italy team to the World Cup, assuming they beat Sweden in the play-off.

Antonio Conte is also a big admirer of Pirlo and could offer him a place on his coaching staff, but it’s not clear if he’ll still be at Chelsea for next season.

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?
Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies