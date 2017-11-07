Reina could miss Spain games

By Football Italia staff

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina could reportedly miss Spain’s friendlies with Costa Rica and Russia as he struggles with a back injury.

The veteran missed the 0-0 draw with Chievo on Sunday, but has nonetheless been called by La Roja for the two friendlies.

According to Marca, he will be subjected to a fitness test when he joins up with the national team, to see if he’s fit enough to play a part in the two matches.

Spain won’t risk Reina for the sake of two friendlies, so he could be left out of the games to recover.

