Icardi out of Argentina squad

By Football Italia staff

Inter have confirmed that Mauro Icardi will train separately for “four or five days” after a knee injury.

The Nerazzurri captain was forced to pull out of the Argentina squad for the games against Russia and Nigeria after picking up a knock against Torino.

Today the striker has been subjected to scans, and he’ll have to work away from the squad for the next few days.

“Mauro Icardi was this morning subjected to tests at the Istituto Clinico Humanitas in Rozzano,” a statement on the Beneamata’s official website confirms.

“There is no tear for the Nerazzurri striker, but there is evidence of severe bruising with associated inflammation on the front of his right knee, as reported during Sunday’s game against Torino.

“He’ll have physiotherapy and separate work for four to five days, before returning to Luciano Spalletti’s disposal.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.