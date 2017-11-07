Ballardini: ‘I want to play Pandev’

New Genoa Coach Davide Ballardini says he wants to play Goran Pandev, having been barred from doing so at Lazio.

The Macedonian forward was in a contractual dispute when Ballardini was in charge of the Biancocelesti, with President Claudio Lotito banishing him to the stands.

“I know the players, and I think they’re interesting players,” the Grifone boss said in his presentation Press conference today.

“There are a lot difficulties, but there’s plenty of desire and determination, with the conviction that we can do it and do a good job.

“My plan is to bring in a nice style of play, and I think I have a lot of lads here who suit my ideas about football.

“Genoa have all the human and technical characteristics to stay up, if I didn’t believe that then I wouldn’t be here.

“I’m looking forward to using both Pandev and [Luca] Rigoni, because previously I was in a position where I signed a contract where I was asked not to use Pandev, because he had problems renewing his contract.

“I kept that word, despite him being an extraordinary player. It’s the same thing with Rigoni, he had a contractual problem.

“They’re two very valuable players and good people, I’m 100 per cent glad to have them.”

