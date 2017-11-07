Florenzi: ‘Italy have to qualify’

Alessandro Florenzi admits Italy “have to go to the World Cup” but “we don’t fear anyone”.

The Azzurri face Sweden on Friday and Monday, in a two-legged play-off which will decide which side makes it to Russia next summer.

“It’s a pleasure and pride to come back to the national team for such a difficult play-off,” Florenzi said in the Press conference at Coverciano today

“It’s difficult, but we’re Italy and we don’t fear anyone. We’ll need a lot of hunger and cynicism, but the youngsters will play their part too.

“I’m somewhere in the middle, I’ve been with the national team for a few years but nothing compared to the senators of the team, who have transmitted what must be our shared goal: we have to go to the World Cup.

“This is a crucial game for reasons that everyone knows, they’re very physical, they’re compact and they move as one.

“We need to bring out our own qualities, of which there are many, we need to keep up with their pace.

“Everyone dreams of playing in a World Cup, I didn’t get to do it in 2014 but I’ll lay down my life on that pitch to play in 2018.”

Florenzi was then asked what he expected from Sweden, especially now Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired from international duty.

“There’s a bit less timidness because Ibra is one of the best players in the world, but they have a lot of good players up-front. That said, we have a great defence, the best in the world.

“They have a lot of players who are playing in the top leagues around the world, and they knocked out a team like the Netherlands who are always up there.

“It won’t be easy for us, but it won’t be for Sweden either.”

Simone Zaza is back in the squad, with his last action for the Azzurri being to blast a penalty over Manuel Neuer’s crossbar in the Euro 2016 quarter-final loss to Germany…

“We wanted to see him again, he’s been important for the national team,” Florenzi insisted.

“Everyone was too harsh on him after the Euros, he shot in the same way he always does. He’s someone who runs all day.”

Florenzi’s Roma teammate Daniele De Rossi will surpass Andrea Pirlo’s 116 caps if he plays in these play-offs, with the regista announcing his retirement yesterday.

“I didn’t play much with Pirlo, to be honest, but I often played against him.

“If we’re talking about his story though, what he did on the pitch, then I can only agree with the others and say he created a piece of history.

“Daniele will overtake him, but everyone knows what Daniele represents too, both on and off the pitch, in terms of the person he is.

“I’d also like to wish Gigi Riva a happy 73rd birthday.”

