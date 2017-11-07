Hamsik: ‘Chievo played for 0-0’

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik believes Chievo “only played for the draw”, against a Napoli side who were tired after Manchester City.

The Partenopei dropped points for only the second time this season when they were held to a goalless draw by the Flying Donkeys on Sunday, with Juventus moving to just a point behind them.

“I’m certainly not satisfied, but we did everything we could to win,” Hamsik told reporters at Slovakia’s training camp.

“They only played for the draw, but these games can happen during the season and we’re on a run of 24 unbeaten matches.

“There should be satisfaction at Napoli because we’ve been in the top three in Serie A for the past three years, and everything is very well balanced.

“We’ve had a great start and we need to continue this way, you can stumble now and then, it happens.

“As for Manchester City, they’re one of the best teams in Europe against whom it’s hard to get points, even if I think it could have been a different result in the home game.

“You can’t give chances to opponents like that, but we played good football. That game cost us a lot of physical and mental energy, as you saw against Chievo.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.