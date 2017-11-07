Atalanta fined €20,000

Atalanta have been fined €20,000, after shrapnel from a firecracker injured a photographer.

The Orobici drew 1-1 with Spal on Sunday evening, after Remo Freuler was shown a red card.

He’s been banned for one match, but the club has also been hit with a hefty fine.

The Lega Serie A found that fans “launched a firecracker over the dividing fence, the blast from which caused injury to a photographer due to shrapnel, without further injury”.

Mattia Valoti of Verona has also been suspended for one match after picking up his fifth booking of the season.

Ante Budimir of Crotone is now walking a disciplinary tightrope, as he’s been booked four times.

Cagliari Coach Diego Lopez has been warned for protesting a refereeing decision and demanding that the Fourth Official use VAR.

