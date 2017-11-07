Nations League could go worldwide

By Football Italia staff

UEFA has confirmed it is in talks with FIFA to take the new Nations League worldwide.

The new system sees four tiers, of which Italy are in League A, with four groups of three teams all vying to be Nations League champions.

The Leagues will also provide one qualifying berth each for Euro 2020, as well as determining the pots for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Now European football’s governing body has told the BBC that the format could be expanded into a worldwide competition.

“These discussions involve our national associations, European football stakeholders, all confederations and of course Fifa, with whom we have a very good relationship,” a statement from UEFA added.

“We have included them in discussions on this topic since the start.”

