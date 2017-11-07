Napoli mafia charges dropped

By Football Italia staff

The Neapolitan prosecutor has dropped charges linking Napoli players and the club to organised crime.

Images were unearthed by law enforcement of some Partenopei players spending time with suspected Camorra members.

While there was never any suggestion that the players or the club knew about the connection, the prosector wanted to establish whether tickets were given to any of these individuals.

Juventus President Andrea Agnelli was interviewed voluntarily by the anti-mafia commission, and banned by the sporting courts after tickets found their way into the hands of the ‘Ndrangheta.

The latter investigation concluded that the Bianconeri patron couldn’t have known the identity of the men, but that he had still broken ticket selling rules.

Today the criminal investigation into Napoli has been closed, though it’s still possible there could be charges from the FIGC.

“The prosector has archived the investigation, because the case doesn’t exist,” the club’s lawyer told Radio Crc.

“[President Aurelio] De Laurentiis’ hearing could be described as more of courtesy, the investigation began months ago and was an in-depth and widespread with other football fans and Azzurri directors, but it was a pro-forma encounter.

“Napoli have always resisted this kind of situation, but even the suspicion has been swept away by this archiving.

“If a few hours after De Laurentiis’ hearing the archival officially arrived, I don’t see any reason to open new investigations.

“The facts have been confirmed unchallenged, every possibility of engaging in this type of responsibility has been completely dispelled.

“The President was always calm, his policy has always been to keep sporting values at the forefront, putting a clear dividing line between those who deserve to enter the stadium and those who have to stay out.”

