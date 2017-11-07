Samp: ‘Quagliarella is not for sale’

Sampdoria’s lawyer Antonio Romei warns Napoli that Fabio Quagliarella is not for sale - “he’s fundamental for us and he’s happy in Genoa”.

The striker was born in Castellammare di Stabia, southeast of Naples, and achieved his dream of signing for Napoli in 2009.

However, just 18 months later he moved on to Juventus, which led to accusations of betrayal from the Neapolitan faithful.

It later emerged though that Quagliarella had been forced to leave Campania due to a stalker, who turned out to be a policeman.

The Italian international has always felt he had unfinished business at the San Paolo, and there have been rumours he could move in January as cover for Dries Mertens.

However, Quagliarella has recently said he could end his career at Samp and it appears the Blucerchiati have no intention of letting him go.

“He’s fundamental for us and he’s happy in Genoa,” Romei, President Massimo Ferrero’s right hand man, said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“It’s not something to talk about, although of course he’s very attached to the Azzurri.”

