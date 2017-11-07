Hernanes: ‘Wrong role at Juventus’

Hernanes complains Juventus played him too deep in “a role I don’t like” after he had “done really well” at Inter.

The Brazilian spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Bianconeri after signing for €11m, before signing for Hebei China Fortune in February this year.

However, he returned to first club Sao Paulo after just over five months, where he’s managed nine goals and three assists in 16 appearances.

“All I’ve done in recent years has been to try and grow and reach my goals,” Hernanes explained to Lance!

“At Juventus I played for little more than a year and improvised as a mediano [a deep midfield role], a role I don’t like, but I learned and I grew.

“On the pitch, despite my 10 years in football, you’re constantly learning. In China I played in a different position with respect to my previous experiences.

“At Inter I was a trequartista and I did very well, so much so that Juventus bought me, but I had to improvise in another position because of other needs. I regret agreeing to play that role.

“It’s all part of the process though, my history. I had to go through all these positions, teams and countries to figure out what’s best for me.”

