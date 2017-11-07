Badelj out of Croatia squad

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj has been forced to pull out of the Croatia squad with a thigh injury.

The 28-year-old had to be substituted after 75 minutes of the 4-2 loss to Roma, and won’t feature for his national team in their World Cup play-off against Greece.

“ACF Fiorentina announces that midfielder Milan Badelj sustained a first degree legion of the biceps femoris in his left thigh during last Sunday’s game, and for that reason he will not answer the call-up from his national team,” a statement confirmed.

“The player has already started treatment, and his condition will be reevaluated over the course of the coming days.”

