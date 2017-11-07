Evra: ‘Pirlo has hands for feet!’

By Football Italia staff

Patrice Evra describes former Juventus teammate Andrea Pirlo as “the only player with a hand in place of a foot”.

The midfielder announced his retirement yesterday, and this afternoon the French left-back has joined those from the world of football paying tribute to the 38-year-old.

“MAESTRO,” Evra wrote on his Instagram, accompanied by a picture of himself with Pirlo.

“You’re the only player I played with who has a hand in place of a foot. Truly a phenomenon.”

Evra of course signed off with his social media catchphrase “I love this game”.

MAESTRO @andreapirlo21 sei l’unico giocatore con chi ho giocato che ha una mano al posto del piede veramente un fenomeno I love this game haahah #ilovethisgame @juventus #maestro #friends #respect #worldclassplayer A post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:10am PST

