Patrice Evra describes former Juventus teammate Andrea Pirlo as “the only player with a hand in place of a foot”.
The midfielder announced his retirement yesterday, and this afternoon the French left-back has joined those from the world of football paying tribute to the 38-year-old.
“MAESTRO,” Evra wrote on his Instagram, accompanied by a picture of himself with Pirlo.
“You’re the only player I played with who has a hand in place of a foot. Truly a phenomenon.”
Evra of course signed off with his social media catchphrase “I love this game”.
