Tuesday November 7 2017
Evra: ‘Pirlo has hands for feet!’
By Football Italia staff

Patrice Evra describes former Juventus teammate Andrea Pirlo as “the only player with a hand in place of a foot”.

The midfielder announced his retirement yesterday, and this afternoon the French left-back has joined those from the world of football paying tribute to the 38-year-old.

“MAESTRO,” Evra wrote on his Instagram, accompanied by a picture of himself with Pirlo.

“You’re the only player I played with who has a hand in place of a foot. Truly a phenomenon.”

Evra of course signed off with his social media catchphrase “I love this game”.

