Italy to return to 3-5-2?

By Football Italia staff

Italy will reportedly return to a 3-5-2 formation for the crucial World Cup play-off with Sweden.

The Azzurri face the Scandinavian nation on Friday and Monday, in a double-header to determine whether they’ll be present in Russia next summer.

According to calciomercato.com, CT Giampiero Ventura will fall back on the 3-5-2 formation used by his predecessor Antonio Conte, rather than the 4-2-4 he’s deployed in recent matches.

That will see the famous ‘BBC’ defence of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini reunited in front of Gianluigi Buffon.

Those four formed the basis of the Juventus defence for their sixth consecutive Scudetti, and have 411 caps between them.

Simone Zaza is expected to start on his return to the squad, partnering Lazio striker Ciro Immobile up-front with Andrea Belotti still recovering from injury.

It’s still not clear who will start in midfield, but Daniele De Rossi and Marco Verratti are almost certain to start.

With a three-man midfield Napoli’s Jorginho could win his first competitive cap, but Marco Parolo is another option.

Wing-back options include Matteo Darmian, and Leonardo Spinazzola with Antonio Candreva expected to start at on the right.

Probable Italy XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Candreva, Parolo, De Rossi, Verratti, Darmian; Immobile, Zaza

