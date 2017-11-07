‘Sign Bacca? We’ll see’

By Football Italia staff

Villarreal’s sporting director Pablo Ortells Balaguer praises Carlos Bacca and would not rule out signing him permanently from Milan.

The Colombian has scored five goals in 14 appearances since joining the Spanish club from the Rossoneri on a season-long loan deal.

And speaking to TMW, the Balaguer said he was impressed with the 31-year-old’s contribution to the Yellow Submarine’s campaign so far.

“He is doing very well. We are happy with him and he is scoring a lot,” the official commented.

“The League in Spain isn’t easy but he is giving a lot to the team.”

Pressed as to whether Villarreal would attempt to sign Bacca on a permanent basis, Balaguer was non-comittal.

“We will see at the end of the season. For now, we are focused on the present and Bacca is doing very well.”

