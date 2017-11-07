No Can to Juve in January - report

By Football Italia staff

Juventus will not make an offer to sign Liverpool’s Emre Can in January, according to reports.

The Old Lady have been heavily linked with the German midfielder for some time, with Coach Max Allegri an admirer of the 23-year-old’s abilities.

Can is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and is still yet to agree a new deal to remain with the English Premier League side.

Juve are monitoring the situation and are confident of landing their target, but it is not thought they will attempt to sign the player in the upcoming transfer window.

Instead, they will look to agree terms with the former Bayer Leverkusen man with a view to him sigining for free next summer.

