World Cup 2026 bidding process revealed

By Football Italia staff

FIFA have outlined the bidding process for the 2026 World Cup in a dossier made public today.

The guide challenges perspective bidders to demonstrate ‘transparency, participation, objectivity and a commitment to human rights and sustainability’ during the process.

Following the highly controversial decisions to award the 2018 and 2022 tournaments to Russiaand Qatar respectively, world football’s governing body claim to have ‘significantly improved the assessment mechanisms’ of the process.

The dossier places emphasis on ‘protecting the integrity of the process’ and reveals that a decision will be taken on June 13 next year as to whether to avoid the tournament to one of the bidders.

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to be the first edition of the tournament with 48 teams present at the finals.

