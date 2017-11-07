Napoli line up Quagliarella?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Napoli are lining up a January transfer swoop for Fabio Quagliarella.

The 34-year-old has been in excellent form so far this season, contributing seven goals and three assists in 12 appearances for current club Sampdoria.

And according to newspaper Il Mattino, the Partenopei are interested in bringing the forward back to his hometown team.

The article states that the San Paolo side view Quagliarella as ideal back up to first choice hitman Dries Mertens, with Arkadiusz Milik still unavailable due to injury.

Should Napoli be unable to sign their prime target, another name suggested for the role is Chievo’s Roberto Inglese.

Earlier today, Samp’s lawyer warned Partenopei President Aurelio De Laurentiis that Quagliarella, who played for Napoli between 2009 and 2010, is ‘not for sale.’

