‘Mazzarri to Milan a fantasy’

Walter Mazzarri’s agent describes rumours linking his client to the Milan job as ‘fantasy.’

The former Inter, Napoli and Watford Coach is one of the names to have been mentioned as a possible replacement for Vincenzo Montella, who has come under heavy recent pressure in the Rossoneri hotseat.

However, in an interview with Tuttomercato, Andrea D’Amico insisted no contact has been made between the San Siro club and Mazzarri.

“All the journalists’ rumours that have come out so far are wide of the mark, at times fantasy,” the agent began.

“There is nothing concrete, there is no news.

“I understand the public opinion and that there are journalists who want to anticipate.”

Mazzarri has been out of work since being sacked by Premier League club Watfordat the end of last season.

