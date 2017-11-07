‘Ballardini the only man for Genoa’

By Football Italia staff

Genoa general director Giorgio Perinetti says new Head Coach Davide Ballardini was the only man the club considered for the job.

The former Palermo boss was officially appointed as successor to Ivan Juric yesterday.

And speaking at a Press conference to mark the beginning of Ballardini’s third tenure in the Griffone dugout, Perinetti listed the qualities of the new man in charge.

“I think I need to thank the Coach Juric and his staff, who lead this team,” the official began.

“I know how much they did in terms of participation.

“We wanted to turn over the page and it is right to give it to Ballardini. When we decided to change, we did it with a unanimous decision.

“Ballardini was the only person we thought about. The reasons for that are his quality of professionalism and his knowledge of this club.

“We think that he is the person best suited to having a decisive impact.”

