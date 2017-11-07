Martinez: ‘Nainggolan must impress us’

By Football Italia staff

Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez says it is up to Radja Nainggolan to impress on his international recall.

The Roma midfielder is back in his country’s squad after being overlooked for selection by Martinez since March.

Rumours have circulated that his exlusion was down to smoking habits and, speaking at a Press conference, former Wigan and Everton boss Martinez challenged Nainggolan to show his worth both on and off the pitch.

“I will definitely talk to Nainggolan,” the Belgium Coach began.

“Doesn’t he know why I exluded him? Football is a team game, but other than that I expect responses on the pitch.

“He will have to impress us both on and off the pitch.”

Martinez added that he will not be experimenting with Nainggolan in the number 10 role in the upcoming friendlies with Mexico and Japan.

“No, in that role I will try something different.”

