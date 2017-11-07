Napoli contact for Vrsaljko?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Napoli have made contact with Sime Vrsaljko with a view to signing him from Atletico Madrid.

The Croatian full back joined the Spanish side last year but has featured just three times in La Liga this season.

The Partenopei, who recently lost left-back Faouzi Ghoulam to long term injury, are known to be in the market for January reinforcements.

According to reports, the San Paolo side are particularly keen on the 25-year-old due to his ability to play on either flank.

Vrsaljko, who has previously played in Serie A for both Sassuolo and Genoa, is said to have held initial talks with Napoli last week.

