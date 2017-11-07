Lazio-Udinese date set

By Football Italia staff

The postponed Serie A match between Lazio and Udinese has been rescheduled for Wednesday January 24 2018.

The meeting between Simone Inzaghi’s team and the Bianconeri was due to take place last Sunday but was called off after heavy rainfall.

The match at the Stadio Olimpico will kick off at 18.00 GMT.

The Biancocelesti have won their last six League games and currently sit in fourth place, with Udinese in 13th.

