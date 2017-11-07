Coppa Italia dates released

By Football Italia staff

The dates for the Coppa Italia round of 16 and quarter-finals have been released by the Lega Serie A.

Inter will open the round of 16 fixtures on Tuesday 12 December, when they face the winners of the Cagliari – Pordenone tie.

Holders Juventus are one of the last sides to feature. Max Allegri’s team will play either Genoa or Crotone on 20 December, with Roma facing Torino or Carpi the same evening.

Meanwhile, the four quarter-final ties will all be played over the festive period, between 26 December and 3 January.

