Schick: ‘Happy at Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick insists he is ‘happy at Roma’ after receiving criticism for an interview he gave.

The Czech forward only joined the Giallorossi from Sampdoria in the summer but was quoted today as saying he is aiming to join ‘an even bigger club.’

It is reported that Stadio Olimpico sporting director Monchi has already spoken to the 21-year-old about the interview, with Coach Eusebio Di Francesco set to follow suit.

However, Schick has taken to social media to pledge his full focus and commitment to his current club.

“I am proud and happy to be here,” he wrote on his official Facebook page. “I have never thought about leaving.

“I am doing everything I can now to get back out on the pitch.

“I have my mind on one thing only – giving my best for Roma. Forza Roma always!”

Schick has made just one appearance for his new club so far this season due to injury.

