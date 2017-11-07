‘Giovinco doesn’t know what to do’

By Football Italia staff

Sebastian Giovinco’s agent says his client ‘doesn’t know what to do’ to earn an Italy recall.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a highly productive season on a personal and team level, scoring 20 goals as Toronto FC have reached the Major League Soccer play-off semi-finals.

However, he has consistently been overlooked for Azzurri selection since his move to Canada.

During an interview with TMW, Andrea D’Amico said that although his client still retains hope of a recall, there is not much more he can do to make it happen.

“Any Italian player has that hope [of a recall], because it is an honour,” the agent began.

“You will need to ask the Coach.

“He [Giovinco] has said it, other than that he doesn’t know what to do.

“As for the rest, it is up to Ventura.”

