Sebastian Giovinco’s agent says his client ‘doesn’t know what to do’ to earn an Italy recall.
The 30-year-old has enjoyed a highly productive season on a personal and team level, scoring 20 goals as Toronto FC have reached the Major League Soccer play-off semi-finals.
However, he has consistently been overlooked for Azzurri selection since his move to Canada.
During an interview with TMW, Andrea D’Amico said that although his client still retains hope of a recall, there is not much more he can do to make it happen.
“Any Italian player has that hope [of a recall], because it is an honour,” the agent began.
“You will need to ask the Coach.
“He [Giovinco] has said it, other than that he doesn’t know what to do.
“As for the rest, it is up to Ventura.”