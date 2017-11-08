Inter set for Santos talks

By Football Italia staff

Santos have confirmed that they will hold talks with Inter next week, where Gabriel Barbosa will ‘definitely’ come under discussion.

Gabigol joined Inter for €29.5m from Santos last year but failed to make any starts in his first season with the Nerazzurri, and the young forward has similarly struggled on loan at Benfica.

“We know about Ausilio coming here, and we’re planning to meet him next week,” Luiz Taveira, a spokesman for the Brazilian club, told Calciomercato.com.

“He will watch a match here, before meeting our board. There are so many issues at stake.

“Gabigol possibly returning? Gabigol’s a great player. I like him very much and he likes Santos too, so we’ll definitely talk about him.

“If the Nerazzurri release him, we’ll try to bring him back without thinking twice. There’s always room for Gabigol here.

“Lucas Lima to Inter? Lucas Lima will become a free agent at the end of December. He doesn’t want to sign a new deal, so I can’t say anything else about him.

“We’ve already found his heir, Rodrygo, who was born in 2001 and debuted in our last game against Atletico Mineiro.

“Yuri Alberto? He’s the new Robinho, he’s liked by half of Europe and Real Madrid had even offered €45m for him, but Santos said ‘no’.

“There’s Rodrygo but also Arthur Gomes, a winger that’s already playing for us.”

