Wednesday November 8 2017
Mancini ‘ready’ for Italy job
By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini says “I’d be ready” if the Italy job became available and is backing Inter for the Scudetto.

Italy must beat Sweden over two legs in the playoffs to qualify for the World Cup next summer, while Mancini’s former club remain unbeaten in Serie A after 12 games, just two points behind leaders Napoli.

“A World Cup without Italy wouldn’t be the same,” the Zenit St Petersburg boss told Premium Sport.

“Ventura’s national team are under a bit of pressure, but it’s normal. Despite this, I think they’ll qualify: Sweden are a tough team, but the Azzurri have it in them to go through.

“Do I see myself coaching Italy in the future? Every [Italian] Coach has this dream, and for me it’d be an honour and a source of pride. I’d be ready for it.

“Scudetto? This season’s been great so far, and there are four or five teams that can fight for the title.

“Inter are one of them, they’ve rebuilt with so much patience. I’m also happy for Sampdoria.”

