Mertens eyes Napoli record

Dries Mertens insists he is out to become Napoli’s all-time top scorer. “Why not? I wouldn’t mind it…”

Mertens is currently on 80 goals for Napoli and just 35 behind Diego Maradona, with his switch to centre-forward last season playing a huge role in his sudden emergence as a clinical finisher.

“Napoli’s goal record? Why not, I wouldn’t mind it,” the attacker said at a Press conference for Belgium’s friendly against Mexico on Friday.

“The success of our team is thanks to the 12th man on our pitch, our fans. They’re a great bunch of fans and truly beautiful.

“With this shirt, I’ve learned to handle pressure over time. People don’t understand that it’s different to play for your national team than it is for your club.

“Nainggolan? Everyone sees him as a No 10, but for me, he’s a ‘mezz’ala’. I’m happy that he’s back, he’s a great player and he gives everything on the pitch.

“Am I tired? I always complained about playing more. Now I really want to play every game.”

