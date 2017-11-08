Matuidi: Juve understand everything

By Football Italia staff

Blaise Matuidi has thanked Juventus for “understanding everything” after taking little time to find his feet in Turin.

Matuidi has started nine of Juve’s 14 matches since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, and the midfielder is hugely grateful to the Bianconeri for helping him and his family settle in northern Italy.

“Juventus are an institution, full of history,” he told Le Figaro.

“Other Frenchmen have done great things here, and I hope to leave my mark and write myself into Juve’s history too.

“This club understand everything. If a player is happy on a personal level, they’ll do well on the pitch, and in my case, everything was done to help my family and I adapt quickly.

“I didn’t expect things to start so well. Usually, when someone arrives, especially from another country, they need a period of adaptation.

“As for myself, I adapted to Turin right away and quickly integrated myself into Juve’s squad.”

