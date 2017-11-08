Nocerino confirms Orlando exit

By Football Italia staff

Former Italy midfielder Antonio Nocerino has confirmed that he will leave Orlando City once his contract expires on December 31

Nocerino joined Orlando in February 2016 and played alongside ex-Milan teammate Kaka for two years, although the midfielder failed to win any silverware with the Major League Soccer side.

“Thank you to Orlando City for these last two years,” the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“I want to thank Flavio Augusto for this opportunity. I want to thank all of the fans for the affection and all the people that I met over these two years who made me feel at home.

“Now I need to think about my future, which will most certainly be on a football pitch.

“Together with my family we will choose the opportunity that works best for us.

“With affection, Antonio.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.