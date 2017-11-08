Joao Mario: I’ll see in January…

By Football Italia staff

Joao Mario admits “I’d like to play more” and “will see” whether or not he stays at Inter in January.

Joao Mario has started just three games so far this season, amidst speculation that the Inter midfielde could be swapped for Paris Saint-Germain’s Javier Pastore, and he refused to rule out the possibility of leaving San Siro.

“I can’t do anything, but obviously I’d like to play more, like many others in my position,” he said at a Press conference for Portugal’s friendly against Saudi Arabia on Friday.

“I think things can change and that’s what I’m focusing most on. One way or another, I’ll play more, I’m not worried.

“PSG? Rumours are normal and part of football. I always stay focused. I don’t want to get distracted because I’m used to it.

“We’ll see. I think it’s still early and there’s still a long time until the transfer window reopens.

“We’ll see what’s going to happen and I’ll make a decision on what’s best for my career.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.