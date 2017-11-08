De Rossi: ‘Pirlo was exceptional’

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi praises Andrea Pirlo’s “exceptional career”, as well as calling him “a true friend”.

Pirlo announced his retirement this week, and if he plays either of the two games against Sweden in the World Cup play-off, De Rossi will surpass his number of Italy caps, with both currently on 116.

“The whole world has talked about Pirlo,” De Rossi said in today’s Press conference.

“That means he’s an extraordinary person and player, it means he had an exceptional career. The consensus he’s received is similar to what [Francesco] Totti had.

“He was a loyal teammate and a true friend, he never took shortcuts to win over Coaches, teammates and the Press. It’s not easy to find people like that.”

