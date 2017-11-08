NEWS
Wednesday November 8 2017
De Rossi: ‘Pirlo was exceptional’
By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi praises Andrea Pirlo’s “exceptional career”, as well as calling him “a true friend”.

Pirlo announced his retirement this week, and if he plays either of the two games against Sweden in the World Cup play-off, De Rossi will surpass his number of Italy caps, with both currently on 116.

“The whole world has talked about Pirlo,” De Rossi said in today’s Press conference.

“That means he’s an extraordinary person and player, it means he had an exceptional career. The consensus he’s received is similar to what [Francesco] Totti had.

“He was a loyal teammate and a true friend, he never took shortcuts to win over Coaches, teammates and the Press. It’s not easy to find people like that.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?
Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies