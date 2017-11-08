Desailly: 'Milan need 3-4 big names'

By Football Italia staff

Milan legend Marcel Desailly warns the club needs to “bring in three or four internationally-recognised players” next season.

The former defensive midfielder played for the Rossoneri from 1994 to 1998, scoring in the ’94 Champions League Final 4-0 victory over Barcelona.

“Of course, I’ll love Milan for life!” the 49-year-old said on Mediaset Premium.

“Being there at San Siro, the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, with 80,000 people! In that stadium I experienced moments I cannot describe, they were truly incredible.

“I am suffering a little now, though. You have to hope the directors know what they’re doing.

“They bought a lot of players this season hoping to do well, but it isn’t happening now, so we must grit our teeth, get to the end of the season and bring in three or four internationally-recognised players who bring that experience and foundation for the Milan we all knew.”

