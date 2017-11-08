Eder or Zaza start Sweden-Italy?

By Football Italia staff

Italy tested the 3-5-2 formation again, as Eder and Simone Zaza battle to partner Ciro Immobile against Sweden, dropping Lorenzo Insigne.

The first leg of the World Cup play-off is in Stockholm on Friday, with the decider at San Siro in Milan on Monday.

Coach Giampiero Ventura has hinted he’s leaving aside the 4-2-4 formation that proved so controversial during the group stage, finishing runners-up behind Spain, for a return to Antonio Conte’s old 3-5-2.

However, this means leaving out on-form Napoli winger Insigne in favour of Matteo Darmian on the left flank.

Valencia striker Zaza returns to the squad after a year out, but could be benched so that Inter super-sub Eder can support Lazio hitman Immobile.

There are still doubts over Andrea Belotti’s fitness levels following a knee injury last month.

The old Juventus ‘BBC’ defence is reunited with Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini.

Probable Italy XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Candreva, Parolo, De Rossi, Verratti, Darmian; Immobile, Zaza (Eder)

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.