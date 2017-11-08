Pirlo: 'Thank you all'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo sent a thank you message to football fans after hanging up his boots. “I would never have imagined” such a response.

The former Italy midfielder announced his retirement after New York City FC were eliminated from the MLS post season.

He took to his personal Twitter account to communicate with his supporters all over the world.

“I want to thank you all for the warmth and love that you showed me. I would never have imagined such an involvement. It made me very proud and happy. Once again THANK YOU!”

I want to thank you all for the warmth and love that you showed me. I would never have imagined such an involvement. It made me very proud and happy. Once again THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/HadKjhnCdH — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) November 8, 2017

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.