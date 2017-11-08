NEWS
Wednesday November 8 2017
U21: Replacements called up
By Football Italia staff

Italy’s Under-21 side has called up replacements for injured Davide Calabria and Kevin Bonifazi for Tuesday’s friendly against Russia.

The Azzurrini have to send Milan full-back Calabria and Torino central defender Bonifazi home from the training camp.

Coach Gigi Di Biagio has instead brought in Spezia’s Arturo Calabresi and Hellas Verona defender Gian Filippo Felicioli.

Italy’s Under-21 side will run out in a test against Zdenek Zeman’s Pescara tomorrow.

